FOUNTAIN, Colo. (WHDH) — Wildlife officials in Colorado rescued an owl whose talons got caught on treble hooks from a fishing lure on Tuesday.

Two members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region found the hooks embedded in the talons of a great horned owl at Fountain Creek Nature Center.

The pair cut the lure and fishing line, freeing the owl.

The wild bird flew away following the rescue.

Watch highlights of today's #wildlife #rescue as @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English & CPW's Codi Inloes-Williams free a Great Horned owl from a crippling fishing lure with treble hooks. The lure & line became embedded in the owl's talons at Fountain Creek Nature Center. pic.twitter.com/woiglZHhLu — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 8, 2019

