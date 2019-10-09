FOUNTAIN, Colo. (WHDH) — Wildlife officials in Colorado rescued an owl whose talons got caught on treble hooks from a fishing lure on Tuesday.
Two members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region found the hooks embedded in the talons of a great horned owl at Fountain Creek Nature Center.
The pair cut the lure and fishing line, freeing the owl.
The wild bird flew away following the rescue.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)