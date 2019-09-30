Wildlife officials tranquilize moose found wandering around Worcester cemetery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts wildlife officials tranquilized and relocated a young bull moose that was found wandering around a cemetery in Worcester on Monday morning.

Massachusetts Environmental Police and biologists with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife responded to Saint John’s Cemetary and opted to immobilize the animal “because the cemetery was in a very densely populated area with a risk of the moose causing a vehicle collision or other public safety situation,” officials said.

Crews safely darted the moose, placed identification tags on its ears, loaded it into a truck, and moved it to another part of Worcester County in more suitable habitat.

The moose’s eyes were blindfolded to help keep it calm and protect its eyes from injury, dust, and grime. Bags of ice were used to keep the moose cool because it was unable to self-regulate its temperature while drugged.

Given the time of year, officials say the moose was likely searching for a mate.

