BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Wildlife rescuers have finished cleaning all of the ducks and geese affected by the Muddy River oil spill.

The response team said all of the birds are now resting. The birds will stay with the team for the next few weeks as they regain their strength and natural waterproofing.

The emergency team has been working for more than a week after heating oil made its way into the Muddy River.

Officials said they believe the spill originated on Pond Street in Brookline and traveled about a mile downstream.

