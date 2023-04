Wildlife staff in Southern California have released three orphaned bear cubs back into the wild.

Two girl cubs and one boy cub were rescued in July 2022 when their mother was killed.

On Wednesday, workers made sure the cubs were okay and then took them to a place near San Bernardino National Forest.

