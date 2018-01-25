FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WHDH) — A manatee was spotted swimming with a life jacket strapped to its back in Florida.

Video shows a life jacket on top of the manatee while it was in the water.

Wildlife experts were on scene trying to help the manatee but it kept swimming away.

The team was finally able to pull the manatee to shore and remove the life jacket.

They don’t know if someone put it on purposely or if it got tangled.

The biologists also attached a tracker so researchers could keep follow the animal’s movements.

