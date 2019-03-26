BOSTON (WHDH) - Two fallen firefighters who were killed while battling a nine-alarm blaze in the Back Bay five years ago are being honored by the city they served Tuesday.
Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy died after becoming trapped inside Beacon Street brownstone as they worked to extinguish the flames around them on March 26, 2014.
Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a welding crew and spread quickly due to high winds.
The Boston Fire Department is asking people to “pause and think about our fallen brothers and their families.”
A wreath honoring Walsh and Kennedy was placed outside of the Engine 33/Ladder 15 firehouse.
“We will never forget,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.
In a tweet, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts were with the firefighters’ family and friends.
“There isn’t a day that I don’t remember the ultimate sacrifice that our heroes made to ensure safety for others,” he said.
The deaths of Walsh and Kennedy prompted a push for change aimed at avoiding future tragedies.
