BOSTON (WHDH) - Two fallen firefighters who were killed while battling a nine-alarm blaze in the Back Bay five years ago are being honored by the city they served Tuesday.

Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy died after becoming trapped inside Beacon Street brownstone as they worked to extinguish the flames around them on March 26, 2014.

Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a welding crew and spread quickly due to high winds.

The Boston Fire Department is asking people to “pause and think about our fallen brothers and their families.”

We honor and remember the lives of Lt. Ed Walsh and FF. Michael Kennedy, who were tragically killed in the line of duty five years ago today ,working at a 9 alarm fire at 298 Beacon St..Please pause and think about our fallen brothers and their families. May they Rest In Peace . pic.twitter.com/WIxoWUUz7H — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2019

A wreath honoring Walsh and Kennedy was placed outside of the Engine 33/Ladder 15 firehouse.

“We will never forget,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

Today Commissioner ⁦@ChiefJoeFinn joined ⁩members of E-33 / Ladder 15, to place a wreath in honor of the five year anniversary of Lt. Ed Walsh and FF. Michael Kennedy. Who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We will Never Forget. pic.twitter.com/SFOeDHhEyP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2019

In a tweet, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts were with the firefighters’ family and friends.

“There isn’t a day that I don’t remember the ultimate sacrifice that our heroes made to ensure safety for others,” he said.

It’s been five years since we lost Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy in the 9 alarm fire on Beacon St. There isn’t a day that I don’t remember the ultimate sacrifice that our heroes made to ensure safety for others. My thoughts are with their family and friends — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 26, 2019

The deaths of Walsh and Kennedy prompted a push for change aimed at avoiding future tragedies.

