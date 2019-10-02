(WHDH) — Will Smith is heading back to his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” roots with a new limited collection clothing line.

Inspired by his hit 1990s sitcom, Smith released a 26-piece athleisure collection that pays homage to Bel-Air Academy.

The clothing line includes T-shirts, socks, hats and tracksuits.

Bel-Air Athletics is available on Smith’s online shop through Oct. 14th.

