Will you be paying more? New MBTA parking rates take effect this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes to daily and monthly parking rates at MBTA lots and garages across the Bay State will take effect on Saturday.

After not tinkering with parking rates in more than 10 years, the MBTA says it decided to make several changes “to encourage parking at stations with more capacity.”

How are prices changing? The biggest changes include:

Reduced weekend rates at almost every station

at almost every station Reduced weekday rates at locations with more availability

at locations with more availability Increased weekday rates at locations that reach capacity early in the day

at locations that reach capacity early in the day Changes to monthly rates that reflect new weekday rates

The changes will make it “easier” for commuters to “predict parking availability during peak travel hours,” according to the MBTA.

Profits from the rate increases will be used to address necessary maintenance and rehabilitation at the garages and lots.

The MBTA’s investments include:

South Shore Garages: $64 million in a full-scale rehabilitation of Quincy Adams and Braintree garages resulting in better access, brighter lighting, and extending the useful life of the garages for decades to come.

$64 million in a full-scale rehabilitation of Quincy Adams and Braintree garages resulting in better access, brighter lighting, and extending the useful life of the garages for decades to come. Surface Lot Reconstruction: More than $10 million to improve pavement, lighting, security, and customer access at MBTA surface parking lots.

More than $10 million to improve pavement, lighting, security, and customer access at MBTA surface parking lots. Better Maintenance: We’re investing more in things like painting, sweeping, and lighting to make our facilities better places to park.

We’re investing more in things like painting, sweeping, and lighting to make our facilities better places to park. Real-Time Information: In our garages at Alewife, Beverly, Braintree, Quincy Adams, Route 128, Salem, Wonderland, and Woodland we’ll be providing real-time, accurate parking availability.

Below is a look at the price changes at all MBTA lots:

New Pricing Station Current Price Mon – Fri Sat – Sun Abington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Alewife $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Andover $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Ashland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Auburndale $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Ballardvale $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Beachmont $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Bellevue $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Beverly Depot $5.00 $2.00 $2.00 Bradford $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Braintree $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Brandeis/Roberts $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Bridgewater $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Butler $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Campello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Canton Center $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Canton Junction $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Chestnut Hill $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Cohasset $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Dedham Corporate $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 East Weymouth $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Eliot $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Fairmount $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Forest Hills $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Forge Park/Route 495 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Framingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Franklin $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Grafton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Greenbush $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Halifax $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Hamilton/ Wenham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hanson $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Haverhill $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Hersey $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Highland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hingham Shipyard $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Holbrook/ Randolph $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hyde Park $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Islington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Kingston/Route 3 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Littleton/Route 495 $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Lynn $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Malden Center $6.00 $7.50 $3.00 Mattapan $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Middleborough/ Lakeville $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Milton $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Montello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00

New Pricing Station Current Price Mon – Fri Sat – Sun Montserrat $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Nantasket Junction $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Needham Heights $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Needham Junction $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Newburyport $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norfolk $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 North Beverly $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 North Quincy Hancock St $5.00 $7.50 $3.00 North Quincy Newport Ave $5.00 $7.50 $3.00 North Scituate $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norwood Central $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norwood Depot $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Oak Grove $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Orient Heights $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Plymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Quincy Adams $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Reading $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Readville $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Riverside $6.00 $6.00 $3.00 Roslindale Village $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Route 128 $7.00 $7.00 $3.00 Rowley $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Salem* $5.00 $5.00 $2.00 Savin Hill $5.00 $7.50 $2.50 South Attleboro $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 South Weymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Southborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Stoughton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Suffolk Downs $5.00 $2.50 $2.50 Sullivan Square $6.00 $9.00 $6.00 Swampscott $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Waban $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Wakefield $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Walpole $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Watertown Yard $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Wellington $6.00 $9.00 $4.00 West Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 West Hingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Medford $5.00 $5.00 $2.00 West Natick $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 West Newton Washington St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Newton Webster St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Roxbury $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Westborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Weymouth Landing/East Braintree $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Whitman $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Wilmington $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Wollaston $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Wonderland Garage $5.00 $7.00 $2.00 Wonderland Surface $5.00 $7.00 $2.00 Woodland $6.00 $6.00 $3.00

