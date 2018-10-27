Willa’s remnants create nasty weather in New England

The remnants of what used to be Hurricane Willa are creating a miserable weekend in Maine and New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said the storm has transformed into a nor’easter that’s going lash the region Saturday with rain, strong winds — and some snow and ice.

Winds could gust to 50 mph on the coast.

Meteorologist Andy Pohl says that for the most part it’s going to be a “cold, raw day” for the region with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. He said areas farther away from the coast could see some freezing rain and snow before the storm pushes out Saturday evening.

8AM: Coastal and flooding concerns with this storm. Flash Flood Watch posted for SE MA, Cape & Islands, Coastal Flood Advisory around high tide this afternoon, & a Storm Warning posted for our mariners. When we see calmer & drier days next on @7news. pic.twitter.com/dGVMdZE652 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)