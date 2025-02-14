London (CNN) — The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a sweetly romantic photograph of themselves.

In the photo, posted on their official social media channels Friday, William and Kate can be seen sitting on a blanket on grass, surrounded by trees.

They are holding hands and are both dressed in blue.

Kate appears to be laughing as William is turned toward her, kissing her cheek.

They captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

The photo appears to be a still from a video Kate shared in September to announce that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Catherine Middleton met Prince William in 2001 at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews, where they were both studying art history.

The following year, they shared living quarters, along with a few other students.

They were “very close friends” for about a year, according to Kate, before their relationship turned romantic.

It wasn’t always straightforward, though, and they briefly called it quits in March 2007.

The couple got engaged while on a trip to Kenya in October 2010, and tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011.

They have three children together: Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Last month, on Kate’s birthday, William praised “the most incredible wife and mother,” and commended her for the “remarkable” strength she has shown “over the last year” while undergoing treatment for cancer.

