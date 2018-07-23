BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh appointed Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross as the city’s first African-American police commissioner Monday.

Gross served as outgoing Police Commissioner William B. Evans’ superintendent-in-chief for the past five-and-a-half years. Evans announced his retirement on Monday.

“He has been a great big brother to me as well and a great leader,” Gross said of Evans, adding, “I have learned a lot from you.”

As a 33-year veteran of the department, Gross has a decade of experience on the command staff.

Walsh hailed Gross as “a proven leader who’s trusted and respected in the community.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley reiterated that sentiment.

“Having worked with Willie for many years, I know he brings the highest traditions of law enforcement to the job along with a modern view of policing and community engagement,” he said. “He will be an outstanding leader in his own right and has my full support moving forward.”

Gross says he is thankful for the Boston community, which helped shape him into the person he is today.

“This is my sincere thanks to the community to help raise me, guide me and mentor me,” he said.

The appointment came as a surprise to Gross’ mother, who was told her son would be receiving a national community policing award.

In announcing the surprise, Gross thanked her and the rest of his loved ones for all of their support over the years.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with emotions and pride,” Gross beamed. “I’m just grateful.”

