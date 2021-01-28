BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday that Dennis White has been appointed to Boston police commissioner as current Commissioner William G. Gross prepares to retire effective Friday.

White, who is currently a Boston police superintendent, will become the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department and the second African American to hold the role.

Gross has not said why he’s retiring but confirmed earlier this month that he was considering a run for Boston mayor.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Police Commissioner, leading a department of hardworking men and women who serve this city day-in and day-out, and put the safety and well-being of our community first,” Gross said in a statement. “They have shown time and again their unwavering commitment to our residents, rising to the occasion during moments of crisis, reaching out a helping hand to those in need, and running towards danger in the name of public safety for all. I am immensely proud of their performance under tremendous pressure. It is only after long and careful consideration that I have made the decision to retire from my role. My heart will always remain alongside my brothers and sisters of the BPD, who over the course of my 37-year career have become my village. I will continue to be one of their biggest champions as I move forward with my next chapter.”

Walsh also released a statement that read, “I want to thank Commissioner Gross from the bottom of my heart for his 37 years of service to the Boston Police Department and for his two and a half years leading the department as Commissioner. Throughout his decorated career, he’s always embodied the spirit of community policing that is so important to building trust with the people we serve. Anyone who knows Willie can instantly feel his love for the job and his passion for keeping communities safe. No matter the situation, his warm smile, dedication, and love for meeting people made him uniquely capable of taking on the toughest challenges.”

White will serve as acting commissioner beginning Friday until he is formally sworn in as commissioner at a later date.

“The women and men of the Boston Police Department have become my extended family over the course of my three decades of service,” White said. “I want to thank Mayor Walsh for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity and the responsibility of leading our historic department. To the community and all the members of the Boston Police Department, I pledge to uphold our mission of community policing each and every day. Serving as Commissioner is the honor of a lifetime, and I will never take this sacred duty for granted.”

Walsh added, “Superintendent White is a proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community and by his colleagues in the Boston Police Department. I’m confident that Dennis will continue to advance the progress made by Commissioner Gross, including implementing community-led recommendations for police reform, while drawing on his own extensive career experience to bring fresh ideas and innovative thinking to the department.”

