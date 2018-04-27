Wilmington community says final goodbye to State Representative James Miceli

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - The Wilmington community said a final goodbye to longtime State Representative James Miceli on Friday at his funeral.

Friends and family gathered at the Nichols Funeral Home to remember the late legislator.

The 83-year-old was the longest continually serving member of the House of Representatives, and the second longest serving overall.

Miceli was at a Wilmington Little League Opening Day ceremony when he collapsed, according to officials. Police on scene performed CPR, and Miceli was transported to Wilmington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: State Rep. Miceli dies after collapsing at event.

He represented Wilmington and Tewksbury on Beacon Hill.

Miceli’s colleagues described him as someone who was fiercely dedicated to the people of his district and this commonwealth.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)