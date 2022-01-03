WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington officials honored Sean Collier on what would have been his birthday Monday.

Collier, who grew up in Wilmington, was an officer with the MIT police when he was shot and killed by the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013. Officials placed a wreath at his tree of life at rotary park and the Board of Selectmen named Jan. 3 Sean Collier Day.

“We want to use this as an opportunity to celebrate his life, and the service he not only provided to this community, but to many other communities in Massachusetts,” said selectman Greg Bendel.

