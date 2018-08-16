Wilmington man accused of trying to set fire to group home where he lived

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to set fire to the group home where he lived by placing combustible items on a broken stove top.

James Colozzi, 50, is charged with attempting to set fire to his group home at 8 Parker Street on July 18, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Colozzi broke his stove’s glass top, placed combustible items on it and then turned the burners on, investigators said.

He was summonsed to Woburn District Court on Tuesday and charged with one count of attempted arson of a dwelling, threatening to commit a crime, and wanton destruction of property.

The incident is under investigation.

