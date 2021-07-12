WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man is facing criminal charges after state police troopers say he caused several crashes while driving under the influence of drugs late last month.

Kelly Carter, 27, is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on nineteen charges including operating under the influence of drugs, trafficking marijuana possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and 12 firearms-related charges, according to a release issued by the department.

Troopers responding to a report of a traffic crash on the southbound side of Route 93 in Woburn shortly before 9:30 p.m. on June 28 spoke with one of the drivers involved who said they pulled over to exchange information after their car had been rear-ended, but the other vehicle had fled the scene.

Further down the roadway, a second crash was reported and witnesses informed investigators that a red SUV was weaving in and out of slow-moving traffic until it finally smashed into the back of a Toyota.

The force of that impact sent the Toyota careening into multiple other vehicles and causing several injuries. Officers made contact with Carter who was behind the wheel of the red SUV and they noticed a black handgun with damaged serial numbers on the floor of the passenger side, police said.

During a search of the car, officers found a magazine containing 6 .380 caliber rounds, a large machete in the driver’s footwell; a baggie of white powder appearing to be powdered cocaine, and two digital scales in the glove box; a plastic bag containing additional .380, and .223 rifle rounds; and in the rear of the vehicle Troopers located a Ruger “Mini-14” rifle with an obliterated serial number, as well as hundreds of individually packaged marijuana edibles and several jars of THC oil.

Carter suffered a leg injury and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where officers were able to determine he was under the influence of narcotic drugs.

Damage on his car indicated he was the instigator of the first crash as well.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)