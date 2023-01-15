(WHDH) — Michael Paquette of Wilmington is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game.

Paquette chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting some of his winnings toward a dream 35th anniversary trip to Greece.

He purchased his winning ticket at E T D Food Mart on Main Street in Tewksbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

