(WHDH) — Michael Paquette of Wilmington is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game.

Paquette chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting some of his winnings toward a dream 35th anniversary trip to Greece.

He purchased his winning ticket at E T D Food Mart on Main Street in Tewksbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox