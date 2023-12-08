A Tewksbury man is under arrest following a dramatic series of events early Friday morning across multiple jurisdictions.

Ron Jeremiah Bell Jr., 24, is facing multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, and posession of a class B substance.

Around 1:30 Friday morning officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle operating erratically. The driver fled south on I-93 in the vehicle, out of authorities’ sight. A short time later the car was seen on Lowell Street in Wilmington, where it attempted to ram a police cruiser twice.

Officers then pursued the vehicle north on I-93; it exited the highway at Exit 35 and soon crashed on Andover Street before 2 a.m. The driver, believed to be Bell, fled into a wooded area, leaving behind the female passenger of his car. She was transported to Lahey Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bell was located at 7 a.m. after an hours long search conducted by Wilmington Police, the Massachusetts State Police, Andover Police, and Reading Police. The suspect again attempted to flee from officers, but this time was apprehended following a struggle, authorities said.

During the arrest, officers found Bell in possession of a firearm.

“Our officers exhibited commendable professionalism and dedication to public safety throughout this incident. Their quick thinking and coordinated efforts ensured the apprehension of the suspect with minimal harm to the public and themselves,” Deputy Chief Brian Pupa said in a statement.

Bell is set to appear for arraignment in Woburn District Court Friday.

