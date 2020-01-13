Wilmington police ask for tips as they investigate attempted break-in

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an attempted break-in on Monday.
Police are asking residents in the area of Aldrich Road, Boutwell Street, and Burlington Avenue to check their home security cameras for “suspicious activity” between 6 and 8 p.m. as they investigate a reported attempted break-in on Aldrich Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)