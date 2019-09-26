Wilmington Police, Fire investigating possible hazmat situation at Public Safety Building

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and the District 6 Hazmat team are investigating a potential hazmat situation at the Wilmington Public Safety Building Thursday afternoon.

The potential exposure occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Adelaide Street.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released.

Wilmington Police & Wilmington Fire Investigate Hazmat Situation https://t.co/uTLKDTp9OK — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) September 26, 2019

Lobby at Wilmington Police dept is closed at the moment due to a haz mat incident #7news pic.twitter.com/07kfflNmQY — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 26, 2019

No injuries but Wilmington Police say they're investigating a possible hazmat incident in the cell area #7news pic.twitter.com/44ZopQLTAq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)