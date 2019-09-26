Wilmington Police, Fire investigating possible hazmat situation at Public Safety Building

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and the District 6 Hazmat team are investigating a potential hazmat situation at the Wilmington Public Safety Building Thursday afternoon.
The potential exposure occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Adelaide Street.
No injuries have been reported.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)