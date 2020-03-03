Wilmington police investigating after debris found dumped on road during rush-hour

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are searching for a truck that may have dumped debris onto the roadway, causing traffic delays during the Tuesday morning commute.
Officers temporarily shut down Ballardvale Street from Target to Charles River Labs around 6 a.m. after discovering a mattress, chairs and other trash had littered the road.
Department of Public Works employees worked quickly to clean up the area during the rush-hour commute.
Anyone with information about who dumped the debris is asked to call Wilmington police at 979-658-5071.
