Wilmington police issue warning after ‘recent rash’ of home break-ins

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are warning the public about a series of house break-ins.

The department is investigating a “recent rash” of break-ins in the area of Lowell Street and Lucci’s Supermarket.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call the department’s Dispatch Center at 978-658-5071.

