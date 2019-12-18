Wilmington police issue warning after ‘recent rash’ of home break-ins

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are warning the public about a series of house break-ins.
The department is investigating a “recent rash” of break-ins in the area of Lowell Street and Lucci’s Supermarket.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call the department’s Dispatch Center at 978-658-5071.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)