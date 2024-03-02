WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a “person of interest” in connection with a recent break-in.

The Wilmington Police Department shared images Saturday of a person who is being sought in connection with a break-in of a home. He was seen in the area of Middlesex Avenue and Main Street on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.

