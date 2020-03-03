Wilmington police searching for possible truck that dumped debris on road during rush-hour

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are searching for a possible truck that dumped debris onto the roadway, causing traffic delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

Officers temporarily shut down Ballardvale Street from Target to Charles River Labs around 6 a.m. after discovering a mattress, chairs and other trash had littered the road.

Department of Public Works employees worked quickly to clean up the area during the rush-hour commute.

Anyone with information about who dumped the debris is asked to call Wilmington police at 979-658-5071.

Traffic Update: Ballardvale Street is now open in all directions now. Thank you to the @TownWilmMA DPW workers for a quick response to clean up the area this morning during the busy morning commute. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/j9HDJqDw7O — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 3, 2020

Traffic Alert: Ballardvale Street from Target to Charles River Labs is down to one lane due to a large debris field in the roadway. Anyone with information about a possible truck dumping debris around 6am this morning call WPD at 979-658-5071. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/pTzWyZVqWv — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 3, 2020

