Wilmington police searching for suspect vehicle after ‘smash and grab’

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are turning to the public for help locating a suspect vehicle in connection with a “smash and grab” vehicle break-in on Tuesday.

The department is searching for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a sunroof and no front license plate in connection with a larceny from a motor vehicle in the area of Adelaide and Church streets, according to Wilmington police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police.

WPD ACTIVE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT VEHICLE: WPD actively searching for a WHITE JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE with a sunroof no front license plate involved in a “smash and grab” larceny from a motor vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street/Church Street.#SeeSomethingSaySomething#BOLO — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) June 16, 2020

