WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Wilmington Police said they are searching for a suspect who broke into a home on Wednesday.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video around 2:55 p.m. breaking into the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police.

We are attempting to identify this individual wanted for breaking into a home at 2:55 on Wed 3/7/18: https://t.co/FOKIvrnWON. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD Detectives at (978) 658-5071. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/xytxvydagM — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 10, 2018

