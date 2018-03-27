Wilmington Police seek girl missing for nearly a week

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Katherine Morona, 16, was last seen on March 22 around 6 p.m., according to officials.

Morona was last seen wearing black pants and a red t-shirt. She is said to be about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say Morona could be in the Lynn area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

