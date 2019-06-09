Wilmington police seek help in search for missing 11-year-old boy

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 11-year-old boy.

Blake Bjork was last seen in the area of Kendall Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

He was said to be wearing a Bruins shirt, “SpongeBob SquarePants” pajama pants, and flip-flops.

NEMLEC K9 units are being used to search the area.

Neighborhood residents are asked to stay indoors if they see police activity.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071.

