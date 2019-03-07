Wilmington police seek help in search for missing woman

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a woman who has not had contact with her family since Tuesday.

A search is underway for 39-year-old Kimberly Landry, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair.

Police say Landry could be driving a black Mitsubishi Galant with Massachusetts license plate number 7TZB23.

She is known to frequent the Lowell area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.

