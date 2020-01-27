Wilmington police seek help in search for pickup truck wanted in connection with theft

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are turning to the public for help tracking down a pickup truck that is wanted in connection with a recent theft, officials said.

Investigators are searching for a newer model Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that is maroon in color, according to the Wilmington Police Department. The truck is also said to have ladder racks and blacked-out rims.

Police say the truck is wanted in connection with a theft that happened on Jan. 19.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 978-658-5071.

