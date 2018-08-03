Wilmington police seek to ID man in connection with car break-in

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are turning to the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a car break-in that was caught on camera early Friday morning.

Authorities shared surveillance video that shows a man in a green shirt walk up to a driveway and break into a car on Chestnut Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the car but the individual is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 978-658-5071.

