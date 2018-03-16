Wilmington police seek to ID owner of Hummer who damaged town property

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a Hummer who they say recently damaged town property.

Authorities released surveillance video Friday of silver Hummer seen damaging property at the Yentile Recreation Facility on Friday, March 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

No additional details were released.

