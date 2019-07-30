Wilmington police stop OUI driver who was dragging gas pump hose

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old New Hampshire woman was arrested last week on a charge of operating under the influence after police say she was spotted dragging a gas pump hose through the town.

Several motorists in the area reported that the Hudson native was unable to stay in her own traffic lane, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police tweeted a photo of the woman’s Range Rover that showed the hose dangling from her gas tank

“After several motorists noted her inability to stay in her own traffic lane, there was something else about her vehicle caught other motorists attention,” police said in a tweet.

The woman’s name was not released.

