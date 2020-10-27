Wilmington residents accused of hosting underage drinking party that forced high school to shift to fully remote learning

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Wilmington residents are facing charges after they allegedly hosted an underage drinking party on Friday night that prompted the public high school to shift to fully remote learning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a girl in need of medical attention learned she had consumed a number of alcoholic beverages at a house party that was attended by about 30 maskless students, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both of whom were present during the party, will be charged in Woburn District Court with furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, police said.

The students had been partying in the basement of the home without social distancing measures in place, according to a letter sent to the school community.

Contact tracing efforts have been limited because many of the partygoers fled the home before officers could identify all of the students, school officials noted.

“There remains significant concern regarding inability to successfully complete contact tracing measures,” the letter read. “Wilmington High School will be moving to fully-remote instruction effective Monday.”

Remote instruction will remain in place through Nov. 6.

Director of Public Health Shelly Newhouse said during a meeting Monday night that, “We have to stay vigilant because when we slip up like this, it just sets everything back even more.”

Anyone with information on the party is urged to contact the Wilmington Board of Health.

Marblehead also reverted back to fully remote learning after officers responded to a large house party where young people were gathered together and sharing drinks without social distancing or wearing masks.

