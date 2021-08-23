WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wilmington Public School District revealed details about the shocking abuse of students at a meeting Monday night.

Parents, who say their children were abused at the Wildwood Early Child Center, came for answers after receiving only a summary of a 27-page long report detailing the findings of independent investigator Patrick Hanley.

Hanley was hired by the district to investigate the allegations against staff in classroom 7 that span the 2020-2021 school year.

“My conclusion is yes, there was abuse of three kids this school year and one kid last school year,” Hanley told those assembled.

In his report, Hanley wrote that a staff member “grabbed, held and shoved” the children with a foot.

It all began when Sabrina Veloza and Alex Condell’s 3-year-old son came home with bruises up and down his legs. Both took to social media to share their concerns and that is when parents started to come forward and share their stories — some decades old.

Despite this, the scope of Hanley’s report only encompasses one school year and concerned parents want the school to be held accountable.

“They didn’t ask him to do much,” said attorney Steve Bergel who is representing the families of the alleged abuse victims. “Just the very, very tip of the iceberg. They didn’t look underneath and they just want to move on.”

Superintendent Glenn Brand took the opportunity to explain how the school plans to move forward from the report. He said a majority of their plan will center around expanding existing training.

Parents say they are frustrated and want a real plan of action so something like this never happens again.

“All he said was, look this is what we have been doing for years and see, it’s working,” said attorney Richard Welsh who is also representing the families. “B.S. I call because it hasn’t been working. They’re just protecting their own and what about the parents and the kids? That is who is not being protected.”

