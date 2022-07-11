WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a man suspected of an armed robbery of a resident walking on a trail.

The resident was on a trail near the Wilmington Family Medical Center at 500 Salem Street on at 5:30 p.m. on July 6 when she was approached by the suspect. He flashed a handgun and demanded her phone and jewelry.

The suspect appeared to be in his mid-40s, about 5’8″ tall and 180 lbs. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark blue T-shirt and dark brown pants. He had blue eyes, messy dark blonde hair and unkempt facial hair. The victim said that the suspect appeared younger in the sketch than she remembered.

This appears to be an isolated incident, but Wilmington Police reminded residents to be mindful of their surroundings, especially if walking alone. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD Detectives at 978-658-5071.

