Wilmington shop that sold winning Mega Millions ticket recently sold $1M scratch ticket

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wilmington store that sold a Mega Millions ticket that won someone $1 million recently sold a $1 million scratch ticket.

Wilmington Nouria, located on Main Street, was where Nicholas Rocco, of Medford, bought the “Fastest Road to $1 Million” scratch ticket that earned him a one-time payout of $650,000. The same store sold a million-dollar winner for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The store will receive two $10,000 bonuses for selling the winning tickets.

The winner of the Mega Millions prize has not been publicly identified.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)