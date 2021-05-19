Wilmington woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

“Ultimate Millions” is a favorite of Stephanie Brown, so when her daughter asked her for a soft drink from Sunrise Market, she also bought an instant ticket for herself and won the $1 million prize.

She chose the cash option for her prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was bought at Sunrise Market on Main Street in Wilmington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

