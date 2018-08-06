BEIJING (WHDH) — Four lucky winners and their chosen guest will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to spend the night on the Great Wall of China thanks to an Airbnb contest.

Winners will start off their experience with a hike to the one-of-a-kind bedroom on the wall, followed by a gourmet dinner that represents the different aspects of Chinese culture.

The hospitality company encourages the winners to take a morning hike the following day to view the sunrise from the highest watchtower.

This trip will be followed by a meeting to learn about the conservation effort of the Great Wall.

Airbnb is asking people to answer three questions to be considered for the contest, including “Why is it more important now than ever to break down barriers between cultures?” and “How would you want to build new connections?”

People can apply to the contest through the company’s website.

