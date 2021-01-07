Wincester Commuter Rail station closed due to structural concerns

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Commuter Rail station in Winchester was forced to close down Thursday due to deteriorating structural conditions, according to the MBTA.

The damage is focused mainly on and around the station platform at Winchester Center Station which serves the Lowell Line.

The station will be closed starting on Friday and it is so far unclear when it will reopen.

MBTA officials said commuters should use the Wedgemere Station as an alternative.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)