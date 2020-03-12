Winchendon closes all schools after staffer is possibly exposed to coronavirus

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - All public schools in the town of Winchendon will be closed until further notice for “precautionary cleaning” after a staffer at the high school reported that they were possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

“The staff member that was potentially exposed to the coronavirus is employed at the high school,” Superintendent Joan Landers said in a letter that was sent out to the community. “Out of an abundance of caution and with the health and welfare of our students and staff in mind, I am canceling school and all school events, including parent-teacher conferences, effective immediately.”

Landers wrote that she will send out phone messages on Friday to update the community on when schools will reopen.

No staff members should report to work until told otherwise.

