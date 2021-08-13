WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winchendon Fire Department is helping residents beat the heat.

Firefighters deployed one of their fire trucks to mist the field at Clark Memorial YMCA on Central Street on Thursday.

Kids could be seen running through the water.

The fire department will be bringing back the truck to the field Friday at 11:30 a.m.

People who visit the field will be able to tour the fire truck.

