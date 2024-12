WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Winchendon went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

Fire engulfed the the house on School Street yesterday morning.

Crews say the fast-moving flames spready through the roof and back of the home.

The people who lived there made it out safely.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)