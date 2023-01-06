WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired.

A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug raids, apprehensions, and finding lost individuals, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude and will always remember the example he set for the Winchendon Police K9 program,” the department’s announcement read. “Thank you for your loyal service Clyde. May you rest in peace, you’ve earned it.”

Clyde the German Shepherd was first brought onto the force in 2015 from Slovakia, purchased through a grant provided by the Stanton Foundation.

After four years of service, the K9 was brought in for medical care in late 2019 and was diagnosed with lymphoma, undergoing chemotherapy soon afterwards while continuing to serve.

The cancer later went into remission and by August 2022, Clyde officially retired.

Taking his place was “Blitz,” a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois picked from the Runchkin Hill Farm and Kennel in West Newbury.

