WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon high school is switching to remote classes and suspending sports practices and indoor gatherings after more than 50 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Chair of the Board of Health, Keith Kent, and Interim Superintendent Thad King said in a message to students and parents on Tuesday that Murdock High School will be closed through winter break with more than 100 students quarantining.

In-person classes will continue at the middle and elementary schools.

