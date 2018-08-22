Winchendon woman sentenced to prison for stealing $60k from elderly uncle

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Winchendon woman will spend at least the next year-and-a-half behind bars for stealing more than $60,000 from her elderly uncle, officials said.

Karla Cloutier, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cheshire Superior Court to five class-A felony counts of financial exploitation of an elder adult stemming from the theft of about $63,000 from her elderly uncle, for whom she served as an attorney between 2015 and 2017, Attorney General Gordon J. Macdonald said.

Cloutier was sentenced to a term of a year-and-a-half to four years in New Hampshire State Prison.

In addition to the sentence, a judge ordered that another prison term of two to four years be suspended for five years, conditioned on good behavior and repayment of restitution to the victim.

