WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchester’s newest 8-year-old entrepreneur is drawing quite the crowd.

Bobby’s Books is Winchester’s newest pop-up, offering books for elementary and middle school-aged kids for $5, with all of the proceeds going to The Home for Little Wonderers, a program supporting children who are victims of trauma and abuse.

Bobby Atchinson told 7NEWS, “I had piles of books in my bedroom and I said, ‘why don’t we give these away?’ So, we started donating them.”

He added, “We can give them to charity, all the money to charity and I said, ‘Yeah we can do that.”

His mother, Jenna, said the project has given him the opportunity to give back to the community and learn about opening up a small business.

“He’s like, ‘I had a really good day at school,’ and when I asked why, he said, ‘Everyone is asking about my book store!” Jenna Atchinson said. “He’s really proud of himself. It’s been incredible to see other families really excited about the option of raising money for other kids and helping Bobby with his little bookstore mission, so we’re really impressed with the community coming together.”

