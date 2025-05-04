WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and utility crews were hard at work in Winchester on Sunday cleaning up after powerful thunderstorms rolled through the region on Saturday.

One homeowner said the storm system, which hit around 5 p.m. Saturday, brought wind gusts so strong that a canoe from a nearby pond ended up flying onto their property.

“That canoe was on the side of the fence, it lifted up over the fence, went across two properties and landed on the other side of the street,” they said.

The storm was brief but packed a punch and knocked out power to several neighborhoods for hours.

“These branches traveled about 30 feet uphill and took out this old greenhouse and did some damage to the roof,” said Caroline Woodward.

Maintenance workers were using chainsaws and trucks to clear the roads. Property damage from the storm is expected to cost some Winchester residents tens of thousands of dollars.

There were no reported injuries.

