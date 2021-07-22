WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchester driving instructor is facing criminal charges after investigators say he inappropriately touched teenage girls during in-car education lessons.

Carl A. Welliver, 63, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and two counts of accosting and annoying another person in connection with assaults on two 16-year-old girls, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connell announced.

The alleged incidents are said to have happened in August and early fall of 2020 while Welliver was a driving instructor at Middlesex Driving Academy. Welliver last taught at the Academy in May 2021.

An investigation revealed that Welliver was conducting an in-car lesson with the victims in June 2021 when he touched their upper thighs while they were driving, according to Ryan and O’Connell.

Welliver previously owned a driving school in Stoneham and worked as a special needs bus driver for Arlington Public Schools. His driving license has since been suspended and he was removed from driving students.

Welliver, who was released on personal recognizance, was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Winchester police.

Welliver is due back in court in September.

