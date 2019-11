WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters investigated a gas main break in Winchester Monday, officials said.

Officials went door to door on Dartmouth and Yale Streets to check meters as a precaution.

No one had to be evacuated and the issue was fixed, investigators said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)